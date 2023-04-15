Role of page pramukhs, booth-level activists is important: Nagaraj Shetty

April 15, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister and former Bantwal MLA B. Nagaraj Shetty on Saturday urged party activists, more so the ‘Page pramukhs’ and ‘booth-level workers’, to work tirelessly in the next 21 days to reach out to the voters and ensure all voters in their area cast their vote.

Speaking at the inauguration of the BJP election office near the Bunts Hostel Junction here, Mr. Shetty said they were in a crucial phase of the campaign. “Keep aside differences and work towards victory of party candidates from all the eight Assembly constituencies (in Dakshina Kannada). Role of ‘Page pramukhs’ and booth-level activists is important. Ensure that every voter turns up to the booth for voting,” he said.

BJP State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said the country was entering the period where it will be in reckoning world over. Karnataka has been a beneficiary of the ‘Double engine’ government of BJP in the State and also at the Centre. “This double engine government should continue,” he said.

BJP district president Sudershan Moodbidri said the place where they have opened the party’s election office on Saturday has been lucky for the party. “We have resolved to win all the eight Assembly constituencies this time,” he said.