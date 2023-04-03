Revanna starts campaign in Holenarasipur constituency

April 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Hassan

Former minister H.D. Revanna launched his campaign in Holenarasipur constituency on Monday, April 3, by offering prayers at Channakeshava Temple at Mudalahippe village.

Accompanied by his son and MLC Dr. Suraj Revanna, the JD(S) leader offered prayers and visited a few villages in Kasaba and Halekote hoblis of Holenarasipur constituency.

Revanna told the media that he launched his campaign in Mudalahippe as had been his practice during every election. He would be visiting temples at Haradanahalli, Holenarasipur and other places on the day and campaigning in the villages of Halekote and Kasaba hoblis.

Asked about finalising the candidate for Hassan seat, Mr. Revanna said the discussion was held in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2. “Deve Gowda knows the constituency very well as he has 60 years of experience in politics. He will take the decision and all of us will follow it,” he said. Revanna has won from Holenarasipur constituency five times.

The JD(S) has not yet decided its candidate for Hassan constituency. Bhavani Revanna and H.P. Swaroop are among the strong contenders for the party ticket. Revanna has been lobbying in favour of his wife, while JD(S) Legislature Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is in support of Swaroop, the son of four-time MLA H.S. Prakash.