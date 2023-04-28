HamberMenu
Revanna reacts to Preetham Gowda’s comment

He has reacted to Preetham Gowda’s recent comment that voting for the JD(S) was nothing but voting for the BJP

April 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna said that MLA Preetham Gowda’s statement suggesting alliance between the JD(S) and BJP was baseless. The MLA made such a statement out of frustration and fear of losing.

Speaking to press persons in Hassan on Friday, April 28, Mr. Revanna said the BJP MLA’s intention behind his speech was to disturb Muslim voters. “We, in the JD(S), take care of all sections of society. Our governance is based on the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The BJP could win Hassan seat in the last elections because the Congress leaders alleged that the JD(S) was the B-team of the BJP,” he said.

He was reacting to Preetham Gowda’s recent comment that voting for the JD(S) was nothing but voting for the BJP. In a public meeting, Gowda had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda held talks on the alliance. 

