Retired bureaucrats and police officers fail to make a mark 

May 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Retired bureaucrats and police officers who threw in their hats to contest the Assembly elections did not fare well in the polls. Across parties, the results have been disappointing for them.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who contested on BJP ticket from Chamarajpet, secured 23,678 votes and stood second behind Congress’s Zameer Ahmed Khan who emerged victorious with 77,631 votes.

From AAP to BJP

Mr. Rao, who quit the police force to try his hand in politics, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022 and was hoping to contest from the Basavanagudi Assembly constituency.

Mr. Rao quit AAP just a few months before the polls and joined the BJP. However, he was not fielded from Basavanagudi, but was given ticket from Chamarajpet, a constituency where Mr. Khan has won multiple times.

Former BBMP Commissioner and IAS officer B.H. Anil Kumar (retired), who contested on BJP ticket from Koratagere, a reserved constituency, also did not fare well. Mr. Kumar who was pitted against former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara of the Congress polled 24,091 votes and stood third.

P.R. Sudhakar Lal of the JD(S) came second securing 64,752 votes while Dr. Parameshwara got 79,099 votes.

Former KAS officer L.C. Nagaraj, accused in the ₹4,000-crore IMA ponzi scheme scam, who was fielded by the BJP from Madhugiri against incumbent MLA M.V. Veerabhadraiah and Congress leader K. Rajanna also lost.

Mr. Nagaraj securing 15,612 votes finished in third place after Mr. Rajanna and Mr. Veerabhadraiah of the JD(S).

Former KAS officer Mathai K., who contested on AAP ticket from Shantinagar, got 1,604 votes.

