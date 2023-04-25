Rebellion trouble continues as Independents stay in the fray

April 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Rebellion has turned out to be a headache for political parties in the Assembly elections, as several disappointed ticket aspirants have remained in the fray even after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on April 24.

The BJP is facing rebellion in 16 Assembly constituencies. They say that even the Congress is facing such a situation in 18 Assembly seats and the other Opposition JD(S) too is not bereft of the problem as it faces rebellion in four constituencies.

The constituencies where the BJP is facing rebellion include Bailahongal where disappointed ticket aspirant and sitting MLA Vishwanath Patil is in the fray, Channagiri where Madal Mallikarjuna, son of MLA Madal Virupakshappa, has entered the fray as an Independent, and Hosadurga, where sitting MLA Goolihatti Shekhar is contesting as an Independent after being denied ticket by the party.

Several former MLAs, who did not get ticket this time, too have turned out to be a problem for the BJP in some of the seats as they have remained in the fray as Independents. Such seats include Gandhinagar, where former Minister and ex-MLA Krishnaiah Setty is an Independent candidate, Tumakuru, where former Minister and ex-MLA is taking on the party official candidate, and Kundagol where former MLA S.I. Chikkangouda is facing the poll battle as an Independent.

The other seats where the BJP is facing rebellion are Karwar, Afzalpur, Ranebennur, Holalkere, Bagalkote, Nagamangala, Kollegal, Puttur, and Koratagere.

The BJP, which also has to fight anti-incumbency this time, is concerned that the presence of rebels in some seats may turn out to be tricky where the poll competition is intense.

The party leaders are reported to be still trying to convince some of the rebels to retire from contest. At the same time, the party is prepared to take on rebels in some seats where its organisational network is strong.

