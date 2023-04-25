ADVERTISEMENT

Rebellion trouble continues as Independents stay in the fray

April 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rebellion has turned out to be a headache for political parties in the Assembly elections, as several disappointed ticket aspirants have remained in the fray even after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on April 24.

The BJP is facing rebellion in 16 Assembly constituencies. They say that even the Congress is facing such a situation in 18 Assembly seats and the other Opposition JD(S) too is not bereft of the problem as it faces rebellion in four constituencies.

The constituencies where the BJP is facing rebellion include Bailahongal where disappointed ticket aspirant and sitting MLA Vishwanath Patil is in the fray, Channagiri where Madal Mallikarjuna, son of MLA Madal Virupakshappa, has entered the fray as an Independent, and Hosadurga, where sitting MLA Goolihatti Shekhar is contesting as an Independent after being denied ticket by the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several former MLAs, who did not get ticket this time, too have turned out to be a problem for the BJP in some of the seats as they have remained in the fray as Independents. Such seats include Gandhinagar, where former Minister and ex-MLA Krishnaiah Setty is an Independent candidate, Tumakuru, where former Minister and ex-MLA is taking on the party official candidate, and Kundagol where former MLA S.I. Chikkangouda is facing the poll battle as an Independent.

The other seats where the BJP is facing rebellion are Karwar, Afzalpur, Ranebennur, Holalkere, Bagalkote, Nagamangala, Kollegal, Puttur, and Koratagere.

The BJP, which also has to fight anti-incumbency this time, is concerned that the presence of rebels in some seats may turn out to be tricky where the poll competition is intense.

The party leaders are reported to be still trying to convince some of the rebels to retire from contest. At the same time, the party is prepared to take on rebels in some seats where its organisational network is strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US