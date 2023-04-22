HamberMenu
Reaching out to voters at railway and bus stations with roses

April 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Gadag Zilla Panchayat CEO B. Susheela greeting passengers at Gadag railway station as part of an voter awareness campaign on Friday.

Gadag Zilla Panchayat CEO B. Susheela greeting passengers at Gadag railway station as part of an voter awareness campaign on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to reach out to the voters and sensitise them about the significance of exercising their franchise on May 10, different teams of officials and employees visited the Gadag railway station and bus station on Friday and requested them to vote without fail.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela who is also chairperson of SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) committee, along with others greeted the railway passengers with roses and appealed to them to vote.

Ms Susheela made use of the announcement system at the railway station to make an appeal for voting on the scheduled date without fail.

In the programme titled ‘Nimagagi Gulabi’ (rose for you), the SVEEP committee had purchased 1,000 roses from a Mundaragi farmer, a beneficiary of MNREGA.

Gadag district poll ambassador and international wrestler Prema Hucchannavar joined the ZP CEO in making the appeal. She said that in the festival of democracy everyone should participate and make an informed choice of their representatives so that their future would be better.

Similarly the staff of Department of Horticulture and Agriculture conducted ‘Nimagagi Gulabi’ programme at Puttaraja Bus Station in Gadag and gave roses to the bus passengers. Led by Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Basavaraj Adavimath and others, the employees requested them to vote without fail on May 10.

