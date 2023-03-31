HamberMenu
Rashtriya Samaj Party to field candidates in 150 Assembly seats in the State

March 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP-Karnataka unit) have said that the party will field at least 30 candidates in Kalyana Karnataka region and in 150 Assembly constituencies across the State.

National president of the RSP Shivalingappa Kinnur, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the party’s manifesto will focus on health, education and agriculture sector.

Adequate funds will be allocated for irrigation projects and the party will fix minimum support price for all crops.

The party will effectively implement the programmes launched by the Women and Child Welfare Department. Mr. Kinnur said that the party will work towards reaching out to the last person in society.

