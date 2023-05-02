Ramya to campaign for Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency

May 02, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Actor and former MP from Mandya, Ramya on Tuesday, May 2, said she isn’t thinking of returning to electoral politics.

Ms. Ramya, who is the star campaigner for Congress, visited Mandya to campaign for the party candidates. She is returning to Mandya after a gap.

Speaking to reporters, she said the Congress has made her the star campaigner and therefore she is here to campaign for the candidates. “The party has fielded able candidates who can win the polls,” she replied.

Asked whether she has plans of contesting the elections in Mandya next year, she said, “I have no such plans. Let’s see in the future.”

To campaign in Varuna

The former Mandya MP said she will be campaigning in the high-profile Varuna where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in the fray. “I will also campaign Mysuru city, Nanjangud and other places in the State since being the start campaigner.”

Ms. Ramya said she is into film production now and the first film of her production house – Uttarakhand – is in the making. “I have to do something. I need to work and so I have started a film production house,” she told reporters.