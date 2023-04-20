Ramesh Jarkiholi’s assets have reduced

April 20, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Assets of the former Minister and BJP nominee from Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi have come down by nearly 60% in five years. He has declared that his family has a total of ₹48 crore crore in 2023. Interestingly, this is just around 39% of the ₹122 crore assets he had declared in 2018. What is more, the value of declared assets is even less than the value declared as ₹57 crore in 2013.

His family liabilities have also reduced to ₹35 crore from ₹46 crore in 2018. Of these, liabilities and government dues of ₹6.3 crore are disputed.

In earlier elections, however, his liabilities had steadily increased. They grew from ₹63 lakh in 2008 to ₹12 crore in 2013 and to ₹46 crore in 2018.

The Minister has declared that his family, consisting of his wife Jayashree and dependent son Amarnath Jarkiholi, have total moveable assets worth ₹34 crore. Of this, the former Irrigation Minister has ₹15 crore, his wife has assets worth ₹9 crore and son has assets worth ₹10 crore.

It includes bank deposits, insurance and investments in private companies and cooperative societies and sugar factories, vehicles, jewellery, gadgets and livestock.

The current affidavit does not mention details of Santosh Jarkiholi, the other younger son of the BJP leader. Santosh Jarkiholi and Amarnath Jarkiholi are both mentioned in the earlier affidavits.

The BJP candidate’s family has self-acquired immoveable assets worth around ₹14 crore.

It includes farm land, commercial and residential property. Of this, Ramesh Jarkiholi owns property worth ₹4.5 crore, his wife around ₹5.79 and his son around ₹3.42 crore.

It is not clear why the 2023 affidavit records lesser value of assets compared to the affidavits filed in 2018 and 2013.

“One possible reason can be that Santosh Jarkiholi, who manages the sugar factories owned by the politician’s family, lives separately now, unlike Amarnath Jarkiholi who lives with his parents. Santosh Jarkiholi is no longer dependent on Ramesh Jarkiholi. It is possible that the assets have been divided between the brothers. However, not many people in Gokak know this,” said a Belagavi lawyer who is close to the Jarkiholi family.

Ramesh Jarkiholi’s affidavit mentions one criminal case pending against him, in Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, that accuses him of sexual assault. The Special Investigation Team of the State Police have filed a B report in this case, but the opposite party has challenged the constitution of the SIT before the High Court, he said.