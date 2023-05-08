Ramesh Jarkiholi says he will not interfere in Athani

May 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

Ramesh Jarkiholi has denied allegations by some Congress leaders that he would continue to interfere in the affairs of Athani taluk, if his follower Mahesh Kumthalli wins the Assembly elections from Athani. Mr. Kumthalli is contesting against Laxman Savadi, the Congress nominee.

Addressing a rally on the last day of mass campaigning on Monday, he accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours against him, of trying to remote-control the taluk. “They are going around telling people that if Mr. Kumthalli wins, Athani will become Gokak and that Ramesh Jarkiholi will begin controlling the taluk. That is not true. I will not do it. Do not believe in such rumours. Did I do that when Mr. Kumthalli won last time?,’‘ he said. He said he would be a servant of the people and obey their orders. “I would resign and sit at home rather than try to control Athani,” he said.

He sought votes for Mr. Kumthalli and asked the crowd to teach a lesson to Mr. Savadi.