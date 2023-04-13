Ramesh Jarkiholi, Murugesh Nirani file nomination papers in Gokak and Bilagi constituencies

April 13, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Belagavi

On the first day for filing nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly elections, some senior BJP leaders filed their nomination papers in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Thursday.

In Bilagi of Bagalkot district, Minister and BJP nominee Murugesh Nirani filed his nomination papers. He submitted applications to the Returning Officer at the Tahsildar office.

In Gokak, the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi filed his nomination papers. He visited the election Returning Office with some of his supporters and submitted a copy of his nomination papers to Returning Officer Geeta Koulagi, who is Special Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisition, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha Irrigation Projects.

This is the eighth time that Ramesh Jarkiholi is filing his nomination papers from Gokak. He has won six elections and lost one. He said that he was planning to file multiple sets of nomination papers and will come back to the Returning Office for the purpose in a few days.

The last date for filing nomination papers is April 20. Scrutiny will be taken up on April 21 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till April 24.

And, vote counting will be taken up on the May 13. The election process will be completed on May 15.