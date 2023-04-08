Ramesh Jarkiholi is a double-edged sword for BJP

April 08, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, since his first attempt at the hustings in 1985, then as a Congressman, till recently as Minister with the BJP, has run the party organisations in his turf of Gokak just like his other business ventures - with very little outside control.

But now, he seems to be finding the going tough, with his demands for ticket for his loyalists appearing go unheeded. The saffron party too seems to be finding his ways tough to handle.

Since the election season began, Mr. Ramesh has been publicly demanding that the BJP leave the choice of candidates to him, at least in Belagavi. “If I am allowed to distribute 16 of the 18 ticket in the district, I will get at least 14 of them elected,” he declared at his followers’ rally in Belagavi rural. He reiterated this at the district core committee meeting, party sources say. The party, however, asked him to stop the followers’ rallies, after he held three of them.

Not waiting for the party to act on his demand, Mr. Ramesh began work on the ground. He campaigned for his followers like Mahesh Kumathalli in Athani, Nagesh Munnolkar in Belagavi rural, and Raosaheb Patil in Nippani.

Open rebellion

This angered other BJP leaders who accused him of trying to interfere in their constituency. Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolle, whose wife Shashikala Jolle was elected from Nippani, accused him of trying to interfere in the constituencies of their influence.

The differences were accentuated when the Jarkiholi clan allegedly ganged up to ensure victory of Lakhan Jarkiholi (one of the brothers) against BJP nominee Mahantesh Kavatagimath. Apart from Mr. Kavatagimath, Rajya Sabha member and BJP Raitha Morcha leader Iranna Kadadi, Anna Saheb Jolle, and Laxman Savadi have openly criticised Mr. Jarkiholi.

Savadi’s accusations

The loudest opposition has come from Mr. Savadi, who has accused the Jarkiholi brothers of hatching a conspiracy against him. Mr. Savadi gave up his claim to the Athani seat after Mr. Kumathalli defected to the BJP. But now, he has come back to reclaim it. He has held several meetings with leaders of various communities, including Muslim organisations, seeking their opinion about whether he should contest the polls.

The BJP is said to be trying to groom Mr. Ramesh as an alternative to Valmiki Nayaka leader and Minister B. Sriramulu, and is therefore, not willing to act tough against him. However, he has proved to be a double-edged sword as the party is not comfortable with the ways of Mr. Ramesh.

At a recent meeting, party president J.P. Nadda and BJP organising secretary M. Rajesh instructed him not to criticise any BJP leader in public and not to make personal attacks against rivals like Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar. But the advise was soon forgotten as Mr. Ramesh threatened to withdraw from the race if his followers were not given ticket. He also organised a mass lunch in Ms. Hebbalkar’s constituency.