Ramdas pledges to continue as ordinary BJP worker

April 18, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MYSURU

S.A. Ramdas, BJP MLA who has been denied the ticket from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, has pledged to continue as an ordinary worker of the party.

The announcement made on Tuesday evening came a day after the disappointed MLA said he would spell out his future course of action after holding discussions with his supporters and party workers.

At a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Ramdas said he would not contest the election as an Independent and would retain the primary membership of the BJP “till his last breadth”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he was under pressure to contest as an Independent and a survey he had commissioned revealed that he would win by a margin of 12,000-13,000 votes, Mr. Ramdas sought to make it clear that he would not enter the fray as an Independent and would instead abide by the directions of the party.

Mr. Ramdas also assured to accompany T.S. Srivatsa, who has been chosen by the party as its candidate for Krishnaraja, at the time of filing nominations on April 20.

Though he aspired to become an MLA for one more term to complete all the pending works, Mr. Ramdas said he does not mind losing on the personal front, but would not like the country to suffer. He said the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were more important to him.

Mr. Ramdas said he was committed to protecting the interests of the party workers and would be setting aside ₹1 crore for the welfare of party workers of Krishnaraja Assembly segment who had toiled for the party.

The fund would be used for meeting the educational fees and health expenditure of poor party workers, he said.

Mr. Ramdas, who recalled his contribution to the party organisation as well as the people of the constituency, said he had managed to convince the workers that the party and the country were more important than his contesting the elections against the party’s diktat.

Fielding queries on who was responsible for the denial of the ticket to him, Mr. Ramdas said he does not wish to conduct a “post-mortem” of the same.