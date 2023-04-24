Ramdas elated at Amit Shah’s gesture

April 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

S.A. Ramdas, Krishnaraja MLA, who was denied a ticket to seek a re-election and was sulking in private had reasons to smile on Monday.

For, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave him a warm hug and thumped his back when Mr. Ramdas went to receive him on his arrival at the Mysuru airport.

Mr. Shah who visited the Chamundeshwari temple before leaving for Gundlupet to take part in a roadshow, was received by Mr. Ramdas and other leaders at the Mandakalli airport. Mr.Shah, on landing, reached out to Mr.Ramdas who was elated by the gesture of the Union Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had singled out Mr. Ramdas on stage and extended a similar gesture besides thumping his back. ‘’It was a privilege to accompany Mr.Amit Shah to the temple and I consider it my fortune’’, said Mr.Ramdas who had barred the entry of the local BJP leaders to his house the night he was denied the ticket to seek a re-election.

But subsequently he came to terms with the development and announced that he would continue to work for the BJP and even accompanied the party’s official candidate,.T.S. Srivatsa, for filing of nomination.