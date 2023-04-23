HamberMenu
Ramakka, only third gender candidate in fray, keen to fight discrimination

The traditional Jogathi dancer wants to highlight the plight of her community, and says she will try her luck in the election despite lacking money and muscle power

April 23, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - KALABURAGI

Kumar Buradikatti
Ramakka T

Ramakka T | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ramakka T., a candidate of the Desh Prem Party who has filed her nomination papers for the Kampli Assembly constituency in Ballari district, is the only third gender candidate contesting in the Karnataka Assembly elections this time.

Ms. Ramakka, 59, a native of Badanahatti village in Kurugod taluk of Ballari district, told The Hindu that rampant gender discrimination prevailing in society, especially against the transgender community, had motivated her to enter poll fray.

Ms. Ramakka is a Jogathi and leads a team of 10 traditional Jogathi dancers. They participate in various private and government programmes. “We earn about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per performance and split it between us,” she said. “But work is not regular and we have no choice but to beg when there is no work.” She added that she takes care of her 107-year-old mother in her native village.

Lack of work

“We [transpersons] beg at traffic signals, shops, and on pavements for our survival. We are ready to work hard and earn a living. But none give us work. Joblessness has forced us to resort to begging for survival. We don’t get a house for rent even though we are ready to pay the rent. You cannot understand the sorrows and sufferings of the transgender community. The plight of my community provoked me to enter the poll fray with the hope that I can address the issue of my community,” Ms. Ramakka told The Hindu.

“I am aware that only those who have money and muscle power and strong support of the community can win elections. But still, I want to test my luck. I hope Goddess Munirabad Huligemma is with us. My fight is for my community. There are a number of people other than transpersons who have extended support to me. I will take them along and go for my poll campaign,” she said.

