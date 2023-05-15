ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal takes dig at BJP over Karnataka poll result

May 15, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Kapil Sibal says the lesson to be learnt from the election result is that one cannot sell the same product or play the communal card all the time

PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on May 15 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its defeat in the Karnataka elections, saying the lesson from the poll outcome was that one cannot sell the same product, repeat the same lies or play the communal card all the time.

In the May 10 elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

 In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "Lesson from Karnataka outcome: You can't: sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time!"

Earlier on May 14, Mr. Sibal had urged the Congress to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union minister during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

