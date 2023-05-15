HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal takes dig at BJP over Karnataka poll result

Kapil Sibal says the lesson to be learnt from the election result is that one cannot sell the same product or play the communal card all the time

May 15, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. File

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on May 15 took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its defeat in the Karnataka elections, saying the lesson from the poll outcome was that one cannot sell the same product, repeat the same lies or play the communal card all the time.

Also Read: Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi for criticism of Congress government in Rajasthan

In the May 10 elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

 In a tweet, Mr. Sibal said, "Lesson from Karnataka outcome: You can't: sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time!"

Earlier on May 14, Mr. Sibal had urged the Congress to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

Mr. Sibal, who was a Union minister during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / Assembly Elections / Rajya Sabha / state politics / politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.