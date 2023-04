April 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address campaign rallies in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday.

He will reach Belagavi Airport in Sambra at 10 a.m. He will leave for Kagwad by helicopter and address a rally at 11 a.m. He will speak at a rally in Bailhongal at 1 p.m. and Jamkhandi at 4 p.m. He will return to Delhi by evening.