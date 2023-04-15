ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Naik’s declared income has risen from ₹15.64 lakh to ₹ 78.9 lakh in five years

April 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, who is contesting for the second time from Bantwal, has declared his income for the year 2021-22 at ₹ 78.99 lakh. He possess self-acquired fixed assets worth ₹14.33 crore and inherited fixed assets worth ₹3.5 crore. Mr. Naik has movable assets worth ₹3.09 crore.

In the affidavit filed along his nomination papers on Saturday, Mr. Naik declared his income as ₹15.64 lakh in 2017-18 to ₹59.99 lakh in 2018-19, ₹46.66 lakh in 2019-20, ₹36.27 lakh in 2020-21 and ₹ 78.99 lakh in 2021-22.

Mr. Naik has declared possessing 42.71 acres of agriculture land, which includes 19.55 acres that is inherited, and this is totally worth ₹6.31 crore. He has 6.9 acres of non-agriculture land worth ₹6.12 crore, two houses worth ₹1.5 crore.

Among the movable assets of Mr. Naik include five saving bank accounts and two current accounts. He has two fixed deposits totally worth ₹1.22 crore, Mr. Naik has a Land Rover, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova car and a Mahindra pick up vehicle. He has 2 kg of silver articles worth ₹ 1.44 lakh and 110 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹ 6.26 lakh.

Mr. Naik has declared liability amounting to ₹ 3.27 crore, which includes loans of ₹ 1.78 crore and ₹ 56.7 lakh from Karnataka Bank, Moodbidri branch.

Mr. Naik’s wife Usha Naik’s income has risen from ₹9.83 lakh in 2017-18 to ₹20.38 lakh in 2020-21. Income of his son Rishab Nayak was ₹9.41 lakh in 2017-18 and ₹8.30 lakh in 2021-22.

Ms. Naik has movable assets worth ₹1.10 crore, ₹3.1 crore worth self-acquired land and ₹ 4.5 crore worth inherited property. She has liability amounting of ₹ 1.01 crore. Mr. Rishab has fixed assets worth ₹1.6 crore and movable assets worth ₹ 13.6 lakh. Mr. Naik’s another son Unnat Nayak has fixed assets worth ₹ 3.93 crore and movable assets worth ₹ 23.25 lakh. Mr. Rishabh and Mr. Unnat have liability amounting to ₹ 49.18 lakh and ₹ 49.65 lakh respectively, Mr. Naik declared.

