Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Congress over its quota stand in Karnataka

April 17, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Describing the JD (S) as the B-team of the Congress, he said on Twitter that the BJP will stand strongly with these communities and will make sure it is with them for their progress.

PTI

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Congress over it’s quota policy in Karnataka | file photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused the Congress and the JD(S) of joining hands by promising to reverse the Karnataka government order to scrap the four per cent quota for Muslims to deny benefits given to Vokkaligas, Lingayats as well as SCs and STs.

He used the hashtag "anti-Hindu Congress" to target the opposition party.

While Karnataka Congress leaders want to reverse reservation, Rahul Gandhi "dropped" into Karnataka and said he wants to breach the Supreme Court limit on reservations, the BJP MP from the state tweeted.

"So the Congress politics of lies and  promise and scoot politics continues. That is why voters chose BJP bcoz we deliver what we promise," he said.

Mr. Gandhi n Monday demanded the release of the caste census which he said was done during the UPA government and also called for lifting the reservation cap.

