Rai should get re-elected for works he carried out as MLA and Minister: Janardhana Poojary

May 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

B. Janardhana Poojary | Photo Credit: File Photo

Veteran Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary, on Sunday, said former Minister and Congress candidate for Bantwal B. Ramanath Rai has worked hard in his earlier stints as MLA and Minister and his works are visible across the constituency as well as the district.

He was speaking to reporters when Mr. Rai, along with Bantwal Block Congress president Baby Kunder and other leaders visited him at his residence in Bastipadpu in Bantwal.

He said that Mr. Rai, in his over four decade political career has upheld the principles of the Congress and worked for the people. A simple person, he was available to people all the time.

Mr. Rai’s victory would herald the formation of the Congress government in the State, he said adding people should exercise their franchise cautiously to elect a representative who works for them.

Mr. Poojary said he was unable to undertake the public campaign for Mr. Rai and the party in the State because of his advanced age. However, it was his earnest desire that the party should form the government.

