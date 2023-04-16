Rahul to address rallies in Humnabad, Bhalki today

April 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally in Humnabad and Bhalki in Bidar district on Monday.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, the former Minister Rajashekar B. Patil and the former Minister and KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre will file their nomination papers on Monday from Humnabad and Bhalki Assembly constituencies, respectively.

