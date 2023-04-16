ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul to address rallies in Humnabad, Bhalki today

April 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a party rally in Humnabad and Bhalki in Bidar district on Monday.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, the former Minister Rajashekar B. Patil and the former Minister and KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre will file their nomination papers on Monday from Humnabad and Bhalki Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US