Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Kolar postponed to April 16

April 08, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The much-awaited public meeting of former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi in Kolar, at the same venue where he delivered a controversial speech in 2019 based on which he was disqualified as an MP, has been again postponed to April 16.

The rally was first scheduled on April 5, which was then postponed to April 9. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has already been nominated from Varuna, has said he is open to contesting from the second seat in Kolar, while the Congress seems worried that this might not send the right message.

