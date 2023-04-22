ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to attend Basava Jayanti programme at Kudalasangama

April 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district.

In an attempt to bolster the Congress’ Lingayat outreach, party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Kudalasangama, near Hungund, in Bagalkot district on Sunday.

At a press conference, M.B. Patil, Congress State campaign committee chairman, said the former AICC president would arrive at Hubballi airport on Sunday at around 10.30 a.m. He would reach Kudalasangama at around 11.40 a.m.

He would pay his respects at the Aikya Mantapa and Sri Sangamanatha temple and participate in the Basava Jayanti celebrations at Basava Mantapa. He would have lunch at the Dasoha Bhavana along with other devotees. The Congress leader would stay in the Yatri Nivas till evening.

Asked if this was an attempt by the Congress to win over the Lingayat vote in north Karnataka, Mr. Patil said it was “not a political event”. Tontad Siddharama Swami of Gadag, Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Shivacharya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, and other seers would speak at the programme, he said.

Mr. Gandhi would reach Vijayapura by 5 p.m. and hold a roadshow till 6.30 p.m. He is expected to address the public at Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle. He will stay overnight in Vijayapura.

