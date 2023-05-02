ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi takes part in Congress roadshow in Chikkamagaluru

May 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

Addressing the ladies who took part in the roadshow, he said the Congress would provide ₹2,000 every month and announce free bus transport facilitiy

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participated in a roadshow in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, May 2. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of Congress supporters participated in the roadshow led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday evening (May 2). The workers carrying the party’s flags walked along the roadshow and raised slogans praising Congress leaders and the candidates.

Addressing the supporters, Rahul Gandhi said that when he heard about Chikkamagaluru for the first time, he was too young. Then his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who had contested a by-election in the place, had told him that Chikkamagaluru was a beautiful place, he recalled.

Commenting on the BJP’s manifesto, Rahul Gandhi said the party had not fulfilled 70% of its assurances made during the past elections. “The only thing they did when in power was loot the public,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visits to Karnataka, spoke only about himself. “Let him dedicate 70% of his speech to speaking about himself. I wish he would devote the rest of his speech to talking about Karnataka and its issues,” he said.

Addressing the ladies who took part in the roadshow, he said the Congress would provide ₹2,000 every month and announce free bus transport facilitiy.

Congress candidates H.D. Thammaiah, Nayana Motamma, S.R.Srinivas and others were present on the occasion.

