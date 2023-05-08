May 08, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - bengaluru

Congress MP and star campaigner Rahul Gandhi visited a Cafe Coffee Day outlet on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. As he exited, he came across a BMTC bus stop where he interacted with some college-going and working women.

He then boarded a BMTC bus, with the women, and spoke to them about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses in Karnataka. He also spoke to them about the Gruhalakshmi (₹2,000 to women head of household) guarantee. The women told him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their budgets.

Rahul Gandhi got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader is campaigning for Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT