Rahul Gandhi takes BMTC bus in Bengaluru, tells commuters about Congress promises to women

May 08, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - bengaluru

He spoke to women commuters about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023. He interacted with other commuters and spoke about the Congress’ promises for women in Karnataka.

Congress MP and star campaigner Rahul Gandhi visited a Cafe Coffee Day outlet on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru. As he exited, he came across a BMTC bus stop where he interacted with some college-going and working women.

He then boarded a BMTC bus, with the women, and spoke to them about Congress’ guarantee of free bus travel to all women in BMTC and KSRTC buses in Karnataka. He also spoke to them about the Gruhalakshmi (₹2,000 to women head of household) guarantee. The women told him about issues of transportation, and also price rise affecting their budgets.

Rahul Gandhi got down from the bus at Lingarajapuram where he again spoke to women at the bus stop.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi poses for photos with commuters, after travelling in a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru on May 8, 2023.

The Congress leader is campaigning for Congress candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled on May 10.

