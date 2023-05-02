ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi says BJP has broken world records in corruption, but Modi talks only about himself

May 02, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with actor Shiva Rajkumar at an election meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, on May 2, 2023.

“The BJP government in Karnataka has broken all world records in corruption in the last three years,” alleged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district on May 2.

The Congress MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take any action even after the contractors’ association of Karnataka wrote to him complaining of 40% commission demand in execution of government works.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister keeps speaking only about himself in his election speeches, Rahul Gandhi said, “The election is not about Mr Modi, but about the people of Karnataka and their future. The three major issues in the elections are corruption, unemployment, and price rise,” he said.

Youths had lost jobs due to the policies of the Union Government. The GST and demonetisation affected the business sector badly. “For the first time, farmers are also paying taxes. They are paying 5% tax on fertilisers, 12% on tractors, and 18% tax on pesticides,” he said.

Referring to the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the Home Minister of Karnataka is from Thirthahalli.

In his speeches, the PM does not speak about the alleged scams. “Why does he not take the names of his party’s leaders in Karnataka — B.S. Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai? Is he afraid of taking their names?”

He questioned the PM’s silence over the closure of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, a unit of the SAIL, in Bhadravati. The PM did not respond to appeals by even BJP leaders of the State for reviving the plant. 

Actor Shivaraj Kumar, who took part in the programme, said he attended the event because he is impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra across India. “I liked his Bharat Jodo yatra, taken out with a good purpose,” he said.

He said that he does not understand politics because he is just an actor. “However, my wife Geetha is in the party. She already contested an election earlier. She will be active in politics, and I will extend my support to her,” he added.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, and Geetha Shivaraj Kumar were among those who attended the election meeting.

CONNECT WITH US