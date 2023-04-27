Rahul Gandhi interacts with Congress leaders, candidates at Shivamogga airport

April 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with Congress leaders and party candidates of Shivamogga district at Shivamogga airport on Thursday, April 27. He landed at the airport on a special flight from Delhi and moved to Udupi to address a rally.

Around 30 leaders of the party interacted with him. Congress candidates H.C. Yogesh of Shivamogga, Kimmane Ratnakar of Thirthahalli, B.K. Sangameshwara of Bhadravathi, Srinivas Kariyanna of Shivamogga Rural, Beluru Gopala Krishna of Sagar, Goni Malatesh of Shikaripur were present.

Mr. Gandhi extended his best wishes to the candidates and suggested the party leaders work hard to get the party elected in the strong bastion of the BJP. He reportedly said that the Congress party’s victory in Shivamogga would send a strong message across the country. Later, he left for Udupi by a helicopter.