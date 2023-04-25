Puttur: It is BJP vs ‘Hindutva’ in this coastal constituency

April 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

A Sangh Parivar activist remaining in the fray as an Independent is making the BJP sweat it out to retain its seat in Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada.

It is the only one among 19 Assembly constituencies in coastal Karnataka where the BJP is facing a rebel from its own cadre. Earlier, former Chief Minister and former Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda had won the Assembly elections from this constituency twice. Former Congress Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake too had won twice.

Deep roots

The Parivar has its deep roots in the constituency which is also the operational area of Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel who hails from Kunjady, near Puttur, though his native place falls under the neighbouring Sullia Assembly constituency. The centre-stage of debate in the constituency is not BJP vs. Congress but BJP vs. ‘Hindutva’ which is being represented by Parivar activist and Independent candidate Arun Kumar Puthila. His contest is an unexpected development for the BJP. Mr. Puthila, who was an aspirant for BJP ticket, jumped into the fray after it was denied.

The activist and his supporters are angry that the BJP chose former Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Asha Thimmappa Gowda, 65, as its candidate purely on the basis of “caste equations” to continue the “caste quota” of sitting MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, who hails from Gowda community. They argue that the BJP should have exhibited prudence by coming out of the caste calculations. Mr. Puthila’s supporters have projected him as the upholder and protector of “Hindutva”. Several rounds of talks by the BJP and Sangha Parivar leaders failed to convince Mr. Puthila to withdraw from the fray.

Now the BJP is trying hard to ensure that its votes do not get divided between Ms. Gowda and Mr. Puthila paving the way for the victory of Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai, 53, who is a novice in the grand old party. Mr. Rai who was with the BJP for long switched over to the Congress just ahead of the announcement of elections and managed to get party ticket.

The BJP did face a similar situation in the constituency earlier. Its two former MLAs, the late K. Rama Bhat and T. Shakuntala Shetty, who won from the BJP in 2004, revolted against the party when it denied ticket to Ms. Shetty in the 2008 elections. She contested as an Independent and lost. Bhat, who was one of the leaders who built the BJP in the coastal belt, supported Ms. Shetty by forming Swabhimani Vedike. Ms. Shetty secured 25,171 votes (20.4%) and the BJP candidate Mallika Prasad who won got 46,605 (37.77%) votes.

Murder accused contests poll

On the other hand, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has fielded Shafi Bellare, 41, an accused in the BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru murder case as its candidate from the constituency. Mr. Bellare, who is in jail, is accused number 9 in last year’s murder case which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

In all, eight candidates are in the fray. Others include two Independents, a candidate each from JD(S), AAP, and Karnataka Rashtra Samithi.

Arecanut centre

The constituency is dominated by arecanut plantations. Puttur is a prominent arecanut trading centre after Mangaluru. Farmers have given priority to cultivating rubber after arecanut. The Rubber Board has its regional office in Puttur town which also has the Directorate of Cashew Research, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The only chocolate factory managed by the cooperative sector in the State is in this constituency. The factory belongs to the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (Campco). The house of Jnanapith awardee Kota Shivaram Karanth is at ‘Balavana’ in Puttur town. The birthplace of Koti and Chennaya, the revered Tuluva twin warrior heroes, is believed to be Padumale under the constituency. The constituency has the highest endosulfan victims in Dakshina Kannada.

