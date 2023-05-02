Puneeth heart health scheme promised

May 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress has announced plans to set up Puneeth Rajkumar Heart Health scheme to provide subsidy to doctors, clinics, and nursing homes to procure Defibrillator (AED). The scheme has been named after the popular Kannada actor who passed away at a young age in 2021 after a heart ailment. The Congress has also announced that it will set up a film city in the name of Puneeth’s father and the late thespian Rajkumar at Mysuru.

Incidentally, Puneeth’s elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

With a large number of Kannadigas now settled in various countries, the Congress has announced setting up a separate Ministry for NRI-Kannadigas. It has also promised to recognise overseas Kannada organisations.

For Kashmiri pandits

As a welfare measure for Kashmir Pandits who have migrated to Karnataka, the party has announced that it would set up Kashmir Cultural Centre at the cost of ₹15 crore and a one-time grant of ₹25 crore.

The party has also promised to set up Mangalamukhi Welfare Board for Gender Minorities. For the welfare of ex -servicemen, the party has promised Field Marshal Cariappa Ex-servicemen Development Board. Senior citizens have been promised free pilgrimage to one of the 15 holy places in Karnataka and one of the 10 holy places in India once in two years.