HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy of Congress resigns from Assembly before elections in Karnataka

He won the Pulikeshinagar seat in Bengaluru in 2018 with a margin of 81,626 votes

April 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, MLA of Pulikeshinagar, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, MLA of Pulikeshinagar, in Bengaluru.

Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy from Pulikeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru has resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He submitted his resignation to Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri at the latter’s home in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada days even as candidates are filing nominations for the elections scheduled on May 10.

The MLA won his first election on a JD(S) ticket in 2013. He switched to the Congress in 2018. He won the seat in 2018 with a margin of 81,626 votes. He secured 97,574 votes against 15,948 votes by JD(S) candidate B. Prasanna Kumar.

Mr Murthy told mediapersons that he has resigned from the Assembly, but not the Congress. He would decide his future course of action after discussions with his supporters.

Sources said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had told Mr Murthy to wait for a day before taking any decision.

He was one of the victims during the violence in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli in Bengaluru in 2020. His resignation comes in the wake of reports that the Congress is unlikely to give him the ticket.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.