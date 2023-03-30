ADVERTISEMENT

Public can carry up to ₹50,000 in cash, says Shivamogga DC

March 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Hassan

Those carrying more cash than ₹50,000 have to furnish documents, failing which the amount will be seized

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district and every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. File photo | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani has said the public can carry cash up to ₹50,000 and those carrying more than that amount will have to furnish relevant documents.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district. Every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. “Those carrying cash worth more than ₹50,000 will have to show documents. Otherwise, officers will seize the amount,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said there was a different procedure for the seizure of cash ₹10 lakh and above. A committee of officers would be constituted to handle the cash seizures. The public could raise their complaints, if any, before the committee, the SP added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers made it clear that there was no restriction on holding private programmes. However, such programmes should not become platforms for campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US