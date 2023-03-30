HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public can carry up to ₹50,000 in cash, says Shivamogga DC

Those carrying more cash than ₹50,000 have to furnish documents, failing which the amount will be seized

March 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district and every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. File photo

Shivamogga DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district and every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. File photo | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani has said the public can carry cash up to ₹50,000 and those carrying more than that amount will have to furnish relevant documents.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district. Every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. “Those carrying cash worth more than ₹50,000 will have to show documents. Otherwise, officers will seize the amount,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said there was a different procedure for the seizure of cash ₹10 lakh and above. A committee of officers would be constituted to handle the cash seizures. The public could raise their complaints, if any, before the committee, the SP added.

The officers made it clear that there was no restriction on holding private programmes. However, such programmes should not become platforms for campaigns.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.