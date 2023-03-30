Public can carry up to ₹50,000 in cash, says Shivamogga DC

March 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani has said the public can carry cash up to ₹50,000 and those carrying more than that amount will have to furnish relevant documents.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the DC said the administration had set up check-posts across the district. Every vehicle passing through the check-post would be stopped and searched. “Those carrying cash worth more than ₹50,000 will have to show documents. Otherwise, officers will seize the amount,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said there was a different procedure for the seizure of cash ₹10 lakh and above. A committee of officers would be constituted to handle the cash seizures. The public could raise their complaints, if any, before the committee, the SP added.

The officers made it clear that there was no restriction on holding private programmes. However, such programmes should not become platforms for campaigns.