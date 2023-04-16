Protest against Nehru Olekar in Haveri for using abusive language against Chief Minister

April 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of some Veerashaiva Lingayat associations took out a protest march in Haveri on Sunday, against Nehru Olekar, MLA and BJP leader, for using abusive language against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

They took out a protest rally from Purasiddeshwar Temple to Hosamani Siddappa Circle. They walked through the main streets of the city and shouted slogans against Mr. Olekar. They tried to storm into his house by removing police barricades.

The police managed to push them away and arrested a few of the protestors. Senior BJP leaders and MLAs also joined the protest. They threatened to intensify the agitation.

They demanded that the MLA be arrested for defaming the Chief Minister. A special court has convicted Mr. Olekar in a graft case. He has brought a stay against the order. The State government should get the stay vacated and arrest him, Byadgi BJP MLA Virupakshappa Ballari said.

Ranebennur MLA Arunakumar Pujar said that Mr. Olekar should be declared ineligible to contest, as he has been handed out a sentence of two years.

The MLA has used abusive words against Mr. Bommai for no reason. Though he was not given ticket due to his conviction, he thought that Mr. Bommai is responsible for it. That is why he is engaged in a tirade against Mr. Bommai. Mr. Olekar should seek a public, unconditional apology for his behaviour, they said.

BJP leader Venkatesh Narayani said that Mr. Olekar is in the habit of abusing people and has not changed his behaviour even after becoming an MLA.

Haveri BJP candidate Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, BJP district president Siddaraj Kalkoti and others took part in the protest.

