Prompted by crowd, Priyanka invokes Indira Gandhi

April 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while trying to strike a chord with a gathering of women at Hanur in the border district of Chamarajanagar on Tuesday.

Ms. Gandhi, who toured parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district during her first campaign in election-bound Karnataka, was addressing the gathering largely comprising women at Hanur when voices from the crowd mentioned the name of Indira Gandhi to her poser on why why should they trust her as she was speaking to them for the first time.

She said the people had earlier placed their trust in certain leaders like Indira Gandhi, who did not betray their faith in them. She said the specialty of Indira Gandhi was that she did not betray people’s trust in her.

Grand-daughter of Ms. Indira Gandhi, Priyanka said she was enjoying the trust of people because of the contribution made by the late Prime Minister and other Congress leaders including her late father Rajiv Gandhi.

Politicians, political party and the government played an important role in the life of people and the future of their children, she said adding that availability of good roads, healthcare facilities and medicines, schools and other infrastructure depended on good political leaders.