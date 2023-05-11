Prohibitory orders invoked in Kavoor police station limts after clash between Congress, BJP workers

May 11, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - MANGALURU

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in light of a scuffle between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Moodushedde, in which three activists of the Congress and a policeman were injured.

The police said that the Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai had come to the polling booth at Government Higher Primary School in Moodshedde to speak with the party workers at the stalls outside the school.

Around 8 p.m., as he was leaving the place, a few activists of the BJP raised slogans against Mr. Rai.

The police said that this led to a scuffle between the Congress and the BJP workers, which was followed by intense stone throwing. The police rushed to stop the clash and were caught between the two groups.

Three workers of the Congress and a policeman were injured and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Mr. Rai’s car was damaged, the police said.

Mr. Jain said the prohibitory orders were enforced in the Kavoor police station limits to prevent any untoward fallout from the incident.