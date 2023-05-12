ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibitory orders clamped in Udupi district till midnight of May 13 ahead of counting day

May 12, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Counting will begin at 8 a.m. at NIT-K Surathkal and at St. Cecily’s Education Institute in Udupi

The Hindu Bureau

Large number of police personnel have been deployed at NIT-K Surathkal, vote counting centre, in Mangaluru on Friday, May 12. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The counting of votes, cast in the Assembly elections conducted on May 10, will begin at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada and at St. Cecily’s Education Institute at Brahmagiri in Udupi from 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

In all, 13 constituencies, eight in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi district, went to the polls on Wednesday. Of 95 candidates on the fray, 60 candidates were in Dakshina Kannada and 35 candidates were in Udupi district.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the entire Udupi district till midnight of Saturday, May 13, in view of the counting. The orders are in place in Surathkal, Kavoor, Bajpe, Moodbidri and Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits in Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing press persons in Udupi on Friday, May 12, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that none will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centres. In case, if anybody is found with mobile phone, they will be arrested.

Deputy commissioner of Udupi, M. Kurma Rao, speaking at a press conference on vote counting preparation works, in Udupi on Friday, May 12. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy commissioner, M.R. Ravi Kumar (centre) at a press conference regarding counting centre preparation works, in Mangaluru onFriday, May 12. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

He said that the counting of votes cast in five Assembly constituencies in the district will be held in total 81 rounds. The votes of Byndoor constituency will be held in 18 rounds, Kundapura constituency in 16 rounds, Udupi in 17 rounds, Kaup and Karkala constituencies in 15 rounds each.

The counting will be conducted in eight rooms.

After every round of counting, the result will be announced in a loudspeaker for the information of people gathered outside the counting centre, he said.

Parking in Surathkal

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said that the parking of vehicles on the national highway 66 and its service roads from Supreme Mahal Community Hall to NIT-K Toll Gate in Surathakal has been banned from 6 a.m. till the counting gets over.

Deputy commissioner, M.R. Ravi Kumar explaining the preparation works ahead of counting day, at NIT-K Surathkal in Mangaluru, on Friday, May 12. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

People coming to the counting centre from Mulky and Mangaluru will have to park their four-wheelers near NIT-K quarters. The two-wheelers will have to be parked at NIT-K English Medium School grounds or at the designated parking place near Tadambail Sadashiva Maha Ganapathi Temple.

