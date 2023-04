Priyanka Gandhi to tour Mysuru-Chamarajanagar

April 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will tour parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and campaign for the party candidates on Tuesday.

District Congress president B.J. Vijaykumar said Ms. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura on Tuesday between noon and 1 p.m. She is scheduled to take part in a women’s convention at Gourishankar Convention Hall in Hanur in Chamarajanagar district from 3 p.m. Ms. Gandhi will arrive at K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district at 5 p.m. and take part in a roadshow from 5.30 p.m. onwards before leaving for Mysuru.