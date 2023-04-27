HamberMenu
Priyanka Gandhi recalls Indira Gandhi’s victory in Chikkamagaluru in campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses rally at Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district

April 27, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being felicitated during a campaign rally for the Karnataka Assembly elections, at Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district, on April 26, 2023.

Recalling her grandmother Indira Gandhi’s victory in a by-election in Chikkamagaluru, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to people to support the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

Addressing a rally at Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on April 26, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that people of Chikkamagaluru stood by her grandmother in difficult times. “Indira Gandhi was sent out of Parliament. But, people of Chikkamagaluru sent her back to Parliament. Now, Rahul Gandhi has been sent out of Parliament in a false case. However, Rahul Gandhi has confidence that the people of the country stand by him and the party,” she said.

Terming the elections in Karnataka a struggle for the truth, she accused the ruling BJP of cheating the people. “When we vote or support, we express our confidence. But the party that came to power has cheated the public. It came to power by purchasing MLAs. Since then, they have broken all the promises they made. They had assured jobs for youths, promised an increase in agricultural income, besides bringing down the price of essential commodities. However, they did not fulfil any of these.”

In Karnataka, every recruitment involved corruption. Contractors committed suicide because they were unable to pay bribes to clear their bills. The contractors’ association and private education institutions had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about corruption, but are yet to get a response, she said. 

When the Congress was in power, farmers’ loan was waived off, Anna bhagya, Pashu bhagya, Ksheera bhagya, Vidyasiri schemes were launched, and Indira Canteens were set up. If elected, the Congress would reintroduce all of these schemes, she said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewaka, Congress leaders B.L. Shankar, Motamma, K.P. Amshumanth and party candidates were among those who attended the programme. 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

