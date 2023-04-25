Priyanka Gandhi kicks up campaign dust in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

April 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked up the campaign dust in Mysuru and adjoining Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday by participating in three election events of the party.

Ms. Gandhi, who is one of the star campaigners of the Congress, began her campaign by addressing a public meeting at Helavarahundi in T. Narsipur in Mysuru district, before travelling to Hanur in Chamarajanagar district, where she held an interaction with women.

She wound up her day of campaigning with a roadshow in K.R. Nagar, where she called upon the people to vote out the ‘corrupt’ BJP government and bring the Congress to power.

In Hanur, Ms. Gandhi tried to strike a chord with the women in the gathering by highlighting the valuable role they played in the family by maintaining the household and bringing up children, besides going out to work.

She said the Congress party, which understood the difficulties faced by women amid the unrelenting price rise, would be giving ₹ 2,000 every month to each woman, who was heading the family, besides 200 units of free power every month, if it was voted to power.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting at Helavarahundi in T. Narsipur, Ms. Gandhi focused on the alleged corruption by the BJP government in Karnataka and accused it of failing to deliver on the promises it had made to the people.

Apart from raising the issue of unemployment that was allegedly plaguing the State at a time when a large number of government posts remained vacant, Ms. Gandhi also accused the BJP government of “conspiring” to merge the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which markets Nandini brand of milk products, with Gujarat-based milk co-operative Amul.

She also accused the BJP government of ‘looting’ ₹1.5 lakh crore from Karnataka while training her guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making ‘strange’ statements about Opposition leaders “digging his grave”.

After clarifying that nobody wishes that the Prime Minister should not lead a healthy and long life, Ms. Gandhi sought to know whether Mr. Modi’s statement was an election issue at all in the first place. She questioned the BJP leaders why they were not raising issues of price rise and unemployment that were affecting the people.

In the evening, Ms. Gandhi conducted a roadshow in K.R. Nagar, where she went around the town atop an open vehicle alongside the Congress party’s candidates for K.R. Nagar and Hunsur, Ravishankar and H.P. Manjunath respectively.

Ms. Gandhi also obliged an admirer by taking a selfie from atop the vehicle.