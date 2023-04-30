Priyanka Gandhi criticises PM Modi for mentioning about how Congress always hurls abuses at him

April 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for complaining in public about how the Congress leaders always hurl abuses at him.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district on Sunday, Ms. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister was turning this into a poll spectacle.

“For the first time, I am seeing a Prime Minister who comes before the people and cries that he has been facing abuses from the Opposition. Rather than listening to your grief, he is sharing his grief with you. What is more, someone in his office has prepared a list. What is that list? It is not a list of problems of the people or farmers. But it is a list of how many people have abused him and in what ways,” she said.

“And, the Prime Minister is crying in public over this list. Anyway, it fills just a page. If we were to list the number of times our family has faced abuses from these people, we will have to bring out books after books full of those abuses,” she said, with a laugh.

She asked the Prime Minister to learn from her brother and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi how to face abuses.

“Be courageous and learn from my brother. Look at him. He has announced that he will not just face abuses but also bullets for the sake of this country. He has said that he will stand up for the truth. He will keep talking about the BJP’s maladministration and the injustice suffered by the people in the face of attacks by abuses, bullets or knives. What is the point in crying before the people about such things,” she said.

Her reaction comes a day after Mr. Modi announced at a party rally in Humnabad in Bidar that Congress leaders have used insulted him using swear words 91 times till now.

