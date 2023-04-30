HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi criticises PM Modi for mentioning about how Congress always hurls abuses at him

She asks the Prime Minister to learn from her brother and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi how to face such abuses

April 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for complaining in public about how the Congress leaders always hurl abuses at him.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district on Sunday, Ms. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister was turning this into a poll spectacle.

“For the first time, I am seeing a Prime Minister who comes before the people and cries that he has been facing abuses from the Opposition. Rather than listening to your grief, he is sharing his grief with you. What is more, someone in his office has prepared a list. What is that list? It is not a list of problems of the people or farmers. But it is a list of how many people have abused him and in what ways,” she said.

“And, the Prime Minister is crying in public over this list. Anyway, it fills just a page. If we were to list the number of times our family has faced abuses from these people, we will have to bring out books after books full of those abuses,” she said, with a laugh.

She asked the Prime Minister to learn from her brother and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi how to face abuses.

“Be courageous and learn from my brother. Look at him. He has announced that he will not just face abuses but also bullets for the sake of this country. He has said that he will stand up for the truth. He will keep talking about the BJP’s maladministration and the injustice suffered by the people in the face of attacks by abuses, bullets or knives. What is the point in crying before the people about such things,” she said.

Her reaction comes a day after Mr. Modi announced at a party rally in Humnabad in Bidar that Congress leaders have used insulted him using swear words 91 times till now.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.