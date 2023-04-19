April 19, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners for the BJP for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10.

A letter in this regard had been sent by the BJP to the Election Commission of India.

Other central leaders on the list include party national president J. P. Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Biswa Sharma, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too are in the list of star campaigners.

BJP poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya and K. Annamalai, besides national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and co-in-charge D. K. Aruna have also been declared as star campaigners.

From Karnataka, the names of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, parliamentary board member B. S. Yediyurappa, national general secretary C. T. Ravi, Union Ministers Pralhad Johi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwanth Khuba and A. Narayanaswamy, figure in the list, apart from former Deputy Chief Minister K. S. Eshwarappa, Ministers Govind Karjol and R. Ashok.

One interesting name on the list is that of firebrand right-wing leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Film actors in the list are Jaggesh, Shruthi and Thara Anuradha.

The others in the list are State general secretary N. Ravikumar and organising general secretary G. V. Rajesh, Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, and MLA Arvind Limbavali.