Pratibha Patil’s live tiger Belagavi campaign unique in history

April 21, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - BELAGAVI

She had obtained tiger as poll symbol, since her father V.L. Patil was known as “Tiger of Raibag” for his political clout

The Hindu Bureau

The campaign by Pratibha Vasantrao Patil, in Arabavi in Belagavi district in 1989, goes down in history as one of the most unique ones. The independent candidate brought a live tiger to her campaign and kept it for two weeks.

She had sought and obtained tiger as her poll symbol, since her father V.L. Patil was known as the “Tiger of Raibag” for his political clout and she wanted to display her family’s power. He was a member of the first elected Assembly from Chikkodi- Raibag seat in 1952.

Mr. Patil went on to become a Lok Sabha member and a Minister in Veerendra Patil and Devraj Urs’ governments. He was associated in the organisation of depressed classes conference rallies in Maharahstra and Karnataka, under the guidance of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Ms. Patil contacted a Delhi-based circus to loan her a tiger. The tiger was sent along with a handling crew of six members. She kept it in a cage atop a van and took it to her campaign rallies. Overseeing the Raibag campaign was a nightmare for the police and revenue officers.

Though the tiger attracted huge crowds in the villages, it did not bring many votes to Ms. Patil. She had to contend with the third place with 16,976 votes. Use of animals in campaign is no longer allowed.

