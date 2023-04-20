Pratap Simha hits out at Siddaramaiah for perpetuating dynastic politics

April 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has lashed out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for parading his underaged grandson as his successor and said that it amounted to perpetuating dynastic politics.

He told mediapersons here on Thursday that Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to woo the voters sentimentally by bringing along his grandson who has not even attained the voting age. ‘’He is gripped by the fear of loss and hence resorting to such tactics to woo the voters sentimentally by bringing his grandson, visiting temples which he avoided all these days etc’’, said Mr. Pratap Simha. ‘’A person who claimed that he would win with ease in Varuna is gripped by a sense of fear after the BJP fielded V. Somanna’’, he added.

Mr. Simha said that the former CM was also sending wrong signals by stating that his grandson would be his successor as it amounts to perpetuating family or dynastic politics. “Mr. Siddaramaiah has now lost all moral right to criticisze and pontificate on such practices in future. People below 18 years are not qualified to vote and cannot be taken along for campaigning’’, said Mr. Simha.

In reply to a question Mr. Simha said that the people’s response to the BJP campaign in Varuna and to the candidature of Mr. Somanna was tremendous and hence the Congress was nervous.

The Dalits and the OBCs are aware of how Congress leaders G. Parameshwara or Mallikarjun Kharge were treated by Mr. Siddaramaiah. The communities are also aware that it was the BJP which enhanced the reservation quota for them while the Congress was threatening to rescind the order and restore the Muslim quota in case it comes to power. Hence Dalits, OBCs and other communities were supportive of the BJP, claimed Mr. Simha.

The MP claimed that the BJP was in a position to win 8 to 9 seats out of 15 seats in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi were set to visit the region.

It is likely that Mr. Modi will address a public meeting in Chamarajanagar besides holding roadshows in Mysuru. Other leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others were also poised to tour in the region and there was no dearth of star campaigners in the BJP, said Mr.Simha.