Prasad ridicules Siddaramaiah’s appeal to voters for getting him elected with winning margin in Varuna constituency

April 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

V. Sreenivas Prasad, Senior BJP leader and Chamarajanagar MP, on Thursday, April 27, mocked former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his reported appeal to voters for getting him elected in Varuna with a winning margin of one lakh votes.

“How can a former CM make such a statement? Is it practical? It’s crazy to make such a claim by a person who was the former CM and is into politics holding several positions for over four decades. He must realise the thin margin he won from Badami in 2018 after losing in Chamundeshwari,” he told reporters here.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Mr. Prasad, a strong critic of Mr. Siddaramaiah, said that the Congress High Command made him contest only from Varuna and denied his wish of contesting from Kolar.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah ruled Karnataka as the CM for five years but lost the polls in Chamundeshwari by a margin of over 36,000 votes. His supporter H.C. Mahadevappa lost in T. Narsipur by over 29,000 votes. Why would the people reject them if at all the Congress rule had satisfied the voters?” he asked.

Ridiculing Mr. Siddaramaiah for taking up campaign in Varuna scared over the BJP’s juggernaut, he said Siddaramaiah had said he won’t be campaigning in Varuna and will come to the constituency only during filing the nomination papers. “Why is he going to Varuna? He went to Karya in a helicopter to campaign. Fear of losing the polls had forced him to campaign in small clusters in Chamundeshwari last time,” claimed Mr. Prasad.

He said the BJP’s prospects are good in Varuna when compared to last elections. “I’ll also campaign in Varuna.”

Housing Minister V. Somanna is the party candidate in Varuna.

Hits out at D.K. Shivakumar

Lashing out at KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar for saying that he will give it in writing with blood on Congress’ victory in 150 seats, he asked, “Is it the way to make a statement by a crorepati candidate who calls himself the next CM?

Mr. Prasad expressed happiness over the candidature of T.S. Srivatsa in Krishnaraja. “I wish to see the victory of such candidates in polls,” he said, while acknowledging MLA S.A. Ramdas’s works in the constituency.

Denying Congress’ claims of an understanding between the BJP and the JD(S) in polls, he questioned why the JD(S) did not field a candidate in Nanjangud (late R. Dhruvanarayan’s son Darshan is in the fray as Congress candidate). What kind of understanding is this? he asked.

While claiming that the JD(S) lacks strength in Nanjangud, he said the Congress neglected its party workers and leaders and cited the example of Kalale Keshavamurthy who won against him in the by-election in Nanjangud.

Predicting BJP’s win in elections, Mr. Prasad said the continuance of “double engine Sarkar” is the need of the hour and cited the example of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s speech made in Mandya on Wednesday where he highlighted the necessity of the government.

Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.