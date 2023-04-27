Pramod Mutalik tries his luck in fight between BJP and Congress in Karkala

April 27, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karkala in Udupi district assumes significance as the BJP in its erstwhile avatar as the Bharatiya Jan Sangh opened its first account in coastal Karnataka in this constituency in 1967 elections. After the Congress took over the constituency in the election which followed in 1972, the BJP could snatch it back only after a gap of more than three decades, in 2004.

Now, two hardcore “Hindutva” candidates, including from the BJP, are facing each other amid a novice Congress candidate in the fray.

In the constituency, founder of Hindutva outfit Sri Rama Sene Pramod Mutalik is taking on Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and incumbent three-time BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar whose routes were in the Bajrang Dal. Mr. Mutalik is contesting as an Independent while the Congress has fielded Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, an entrepreneur-cum-contractor.

The Congress which snatched the seat from the Jan Sangh retained it till 1999 (seven elections). It was former Congress Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily who bagged the seat in 1972. It was Mr. Kumar who as the BJP candidate snatched the seat again from the Congress in 2004. He lost the next election in 2008 to the Congress and made it to the Assembly again in the next two elections (2013, 2018). When the BJP lost in all four of five Assembly segments in Udupi district in 2013 elections, Mr. Kumar was the only candidate who won from Karkala. When Mr. Kumar won the elections for the first time, he was the State convener of the Bajrang Dal.

It is said that Mr. Mutalik is among those who groomed Mr. Kumar, and the two are now fighting each other.

Mr. Mutalik, who was nowhere in the political scene of coastal belt, appeared suddenly in Udupi in this January and announced at a press conference that he will fight against “corrupt and anti-Hindu politicians” in Karkala. He said that he was unhappy with the way Mr. Kumar was treating Hindutva activists. Illegal cattle transportation and slaughtering are on the rise in Karkala constituency, he claimed, and appealed to the BJP to extend its support to his (Mr. Mutalik’s) candidature by fielding Mr. Kumar from any other constituency.

Reacting to Mr. Mutalik’s entry, the Minister in a series of tweets said that Mr. Mutalik has been lured by an “inducement” of money to contest. Mr. Kumar has been vocal that his priority for ‘Hindutva’ has not changed.

Congress rebellion

Meanwhile, the rank and file of the Congress rebelled against its candidate Mr. Shetty and questioned the basis of his selection. The president of Hebri Block Congress, who was also a former member of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, Manjunath Poojary, alleged that earlier Mr. Shetty was associated with BJP leaders. He alleged that in 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Shetty had asked his followers to vote in favour of the BJP as he had not got ticket from the Congress then.

Mr. Poojary, who was an aspirant for the Karkala ticket, said that a top KPCC leader “sold” the party tickets to some of the contesting candidates in the State.

Meanwhile, president of Udupi district unit of the BJP Kuyilady Suresh Nayak claimed that the Congress candidate had approached him thrice earlier with an intention to join the BJP, but he was not welcomed.

