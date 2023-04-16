ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakar Kore refutes rumours of joining Congress

April 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhakar Kore chuckles saying: “I am 75 years old. Joining another party will amount to remarriage. I will not do that.” | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former BJP Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore has dismissed as false and baseless, rumours that he too is planning to quit the BJP to join the Congress.

“Such reports are baseless rumours. I have no such plans to change parties. If I think of doing so, I will do it openly, after announcing it in the media,” he told journalists in Belagavi on Sunday.

“I am 75 years old. Joining another party will amount to remarriage. I will not do that,” he laughed.

He, however, said that he is “sad and sorry” that the BJP has denied ticket to senior leader Jagadish Shettar. “Mr. Shettar built the party in Karnataka along with B.S. Yediyurappa and Ananth Kumar. He should not be neglected. Even today, I request the BJP high command to give ticket to Mr. Shettar,” he said.

“Denying him a ticket will send a very wrong message to the community. I have very good relations with Mr. Shettar and I will meet him and request him to stay back in the party,” Mr. Kore said.

