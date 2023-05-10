ADVERTISEMENT

Polling staff replaced for casting woman’s vote for rival candidate in Chittapur

May 10, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

A polling officer was replaced for misdirecting a woman who sought help for casting her vote, at Chamanur village in Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district.

It is learnt that Basamma Entuman, sought help from polling officer B.C. Chauhan to cast her vote in favour of Congress candidate Priyank Kharge. However, the officer cast her vote in favour of BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod. The woman objected, which led to a heated exchange of words between Congress activists and polling staff.

Congress candidate Priyank Kharge rushed to the booth and reprimanded the polling officer. Following the candidate’s intervention, Election Officer Naveen Kumar replaced the errant officer who was later taken into police custody.

Five detained

In Chittapur town, the police detained five persons who were allegedly distributing money to voters outside polling booths.

The group of people, who were distributing money near polling booths no. 83 and 84, tried to run away after seeing the police, however the team led by Superintendent of Police Isha Pant chased and caught them with polling slips and the money. Police sources said that all the accused were BJP workers.

