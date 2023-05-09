ADVERTISEMENT

Poll staff leave for their respective booths in Shivamogga

May 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The district administration has set up 35 Sakhi polling booths in the district, where women voters are more in number. These booths will be managed by only female staff members. Similarly, nine booths are managed by the physically challenged staff

The Hindu Bureau

The poll duty officials collected EVMs and other essential items at the mustering centre in Hassan on Tuesday, May 9. Hassan district administration has set up 2,000 booths in the district. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The government employees drafted for poll duty left for their respective polling booths with the EVMs and other essential items on Tuesday, May 9. The district administration had arranged KSRTC and private buses to help the staff reach their destination.

The staff were asked to report to the mustering centre to collect the materials. The returning officers and assistant returning officers gave instructions to the poll staff about the preparations to be made at the booths.

Shivamogga district administration has set up 35 Sakhi polling booths in the district, where women voters are more in number. These booths will be managed by only female staff members. Similarly, nine booths are managed by the physically challenged staff. Nine booths have been designed as ethnic booths, and one booth has been identified to be handled by young staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The administration has identified 275 critical booths and 127 vulnerable booths.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US